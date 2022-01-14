Eisai Co., Ltd. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Eisai in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now forecasts that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eisai’s FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ESALY. Citigroup cut Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Eisai stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.45. Eisai has a 52 week low of $53.41 and a 52 week high of $129.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

