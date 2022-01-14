Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Short Interest Update

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 514.3% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECIFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

OTCMKTS:ECIFY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.30. 44,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,854. Electricité de France has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

