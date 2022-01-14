Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Electromed in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $109.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Electromed will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Electromed by 1,255.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Electromed by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in Electromed by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Electromed in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Electromed by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

