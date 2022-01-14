Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Receives $2.98 Consensus PT from Analysts

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.42.

A number of research firms have commented on ELOX. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ELOX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.56. 420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,665. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $48.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.29.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken purchased 50,000 shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. 18.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.