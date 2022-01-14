Embraer Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 4,737 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 128% compared to the average daily volume of 2,080 call options.

NYSE ERJ traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 60,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,473. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Embraer will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Embraer by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 18,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Embraer by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 23,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Embraer by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Embraer by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

ERJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.87.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

