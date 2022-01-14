Emercoin (EMC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $15,806.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.41 million and $15,806.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0496 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000160 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,666,782 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.