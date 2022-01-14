Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $8,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.60.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

