Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Stake Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Endava by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after acquiring an additional 631,247 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Endava by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Endava by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,731,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Endava by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

DAVA opened at $129.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.59 and a beta of 0.92. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $74.53 and a twelve month high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAVA. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Endava from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

