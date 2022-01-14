Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Given New GBX 2,600 Price Target at Barclays

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 2,500 ($33.94) to GBX 2,600 ($35.29) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EDV. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.43) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 1,316 ($17.86) target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.65) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.14) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,590 ($21.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,513. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 1,505 ($20.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,150 ($29.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,723.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,720.93. The stock has a market cap of £3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23.

