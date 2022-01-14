Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the December 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ELEZY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Endesa from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.92. 39,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,696. Endesa has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2009 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.93%.

About Endesa

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

