Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €9.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned a €9.50 ($10.80) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENEL. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.23) target price on Enel in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.25 ($10.51) target price on Enel in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.45) price target on Enel in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.02) price target on Enel in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.75) price target on Enel in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €9.06 ($10.30).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.