Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Down 65.4% in December

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,700 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the December 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $2.34 on Friday. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $14.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 117.70% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Focus by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Focus by 61.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Energy Focus by 66.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 48,621 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

