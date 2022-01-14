Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO Sells $655,466.84 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ENVA opened at $43.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.55. Enova International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 15.90 and a quick ratio of 15.90.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $320.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.10 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 16.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Enova International by 64.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 30,286 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Enova International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

