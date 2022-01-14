EnQuest (LON:ENQ) PT Lowered to GBX 32

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its price target dropped by Barclays from GBX 34 ($0.46) to GBX 32 ($0.43) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 52.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. raised their target price on EnQuest from GBX 26 ($0.35) to GBX 35 ($0.48) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.48) price target on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Tuesday.

Get EnQuest alerts:

Shares of ENQ opened at GBX 20.98 ($0.28) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £395.59 million and a PE ratio of -2.19. EnQuest has a 1 year low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 27.40 ($0.37).

In other EnQuest news, insider John Winterman purchased 200,000 shares of EnQuest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($54,296.19). Also, insider Amjad Bseisu acquired 149,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £26,856.54 ($36,455.19). Insiders purchased 2,397,411 shares of company stock valued at $45,601,606 over the last quarter.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.