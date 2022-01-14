Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Price Target Raised to 2,700.00

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from 2,400.00 to 2,700.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Entain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Entain in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,700.00.

GMVHF stock opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. Entain has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

