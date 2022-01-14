Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. provides gaming media platform principally in North America. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

EGLX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. decreased their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.81.

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. Enthusiast Gaming has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the third quarter worth $806,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the third quarter worth $434,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.