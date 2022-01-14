Enviva Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,875 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 953% compared to the average daily volume of 273 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 330.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 14.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 188.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,088 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 47,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 17.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVA opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.07. Enviva Partners has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -460.27%.

EVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

