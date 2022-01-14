Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $42.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Equitable traded as high as $36.11 and last traded at $36.04, with a volume of 7181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.77.

EQH has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,144 shares of company stock worth $2,019,038. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Equitable by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Equitable by 9.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Equitable during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Equitable by 12.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,288,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,474,000 after buying an additional 366,978 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average is $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

