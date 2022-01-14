Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $42.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Equitable traded as high as $36.11 and last traded at $36.04, with a volume of 7181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.77.
EQH has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.42.
In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,144 shares of company stock worth $2,019,038. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average is $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.65.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.
About Equitable (NYSE:EQH)
Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.
