Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Olin Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – KeyCorp cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Olin in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.44. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

OLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Shares of OLN opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average of $51.46. Olin has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

In other news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $5,531,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

