Ergo (ERG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.90 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.34 or 0.00010148 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $138.89 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,750.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,275.24 or 0.07661321 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.15 or 0.00323161 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.54 or 0.00899494 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00073592 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.35 or 0.00515432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.88 or 0.00261694 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

