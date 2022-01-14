Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives $57.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.57.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Essent Group alerts:

ESNT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.46. 411,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,831. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.64%.

In other news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.57 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $146,461.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,289,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.