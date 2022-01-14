Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.57.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $49.46 on Monday. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essent Group will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.64%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.57 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $146,461.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,934,000 after buying an additional 824,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,237,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,192,000 after buying an additional 152,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,479,000 after buying an additional 1,388,297 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,473,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,879,000 after buying an additional 443,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,039,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,774,000 after acquiring an additional 242,294 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

