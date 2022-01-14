Etherland (ELAND) Price Up 15.7% This Week

Etherland (CURRENCY:ELAND) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Etherland has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $144,317.00 worth of Etherland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherland coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Etherland has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00057986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Etherland Coin Profile

Etherland (ELAND) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2020. Etherland’s total supply is 63,343,034 coins and its circulating supply is 21,476,820 coins. Etherland’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

