Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Update

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock remained flat at $$10.60 during trading hours on Friday. 14 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

