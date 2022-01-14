Everipedia (IQ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.58 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $107.36 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00063238 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00075580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.23 or 0.07579060 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,012.34 or 0.99929612 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00068415 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,451,252 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

