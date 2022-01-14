Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EVVTY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Evolution AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of EVVTY stock opened at $138.25 on Tuesday. Evolution AB has a twelve month low of $96.42 and a twelve month high of $201.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.67.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.