Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th.

XELA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 50,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,620,350. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. Exela Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $97.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.81.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $279.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exela Technologies will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc A. Beilinson bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shrikant Sortur bought 60,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $74,995.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 356,600 shares of company stock valued at $475,587. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the third quarter valued at $55,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exela Technologies by 277.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Exela Technologies by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 30,667 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

