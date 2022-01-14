Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,330,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,234 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Exelon worth $64,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Exelon by 17.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,198 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,004,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth approximately $86,010,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,532,000 after buying an additional 1,874,829 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Exelon by 32.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,200 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $56.18. 126,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,440,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.50. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $58.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.64.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.