F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $307.73 Million

Analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will report sales of $307.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $314.69 million and the lowest is $304.40 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $302.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.49.

Shares of FNB stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,454,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,668. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.27. F.N.B. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $14.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,135 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at about $13,223,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,892,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,239,000 after buying an additional 1,135,440 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth about $12,419,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 14.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,519,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,374,000 after buying an additional 931,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

