Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Fabrinet by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Fabrinet by 18.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

NYSE:FN opened at $118.00 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $126.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.25.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.