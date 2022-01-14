FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $428.23 Million

Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to announce $428.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $426.00 million and the highest is $432.00 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $391.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.40.

Shares of FDS opened at $434.09 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $464.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.12%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,735 shares of company stock worth $2,625,236. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

