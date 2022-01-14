Falconswap (FSW) Price Hits $0.0320

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Falconswap has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $112,748.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Falconswap has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Falconswap coin can currently be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00057510 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Falconswap

Falconswap is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

