Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) Trading Up 18.7%

Fast Track Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTRK) shares were up 18.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 582,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,028,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

Fast Track Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTRK)

Fast Track Solutions, Inc operates as a blank check company. It is formed to pursue a business combination to seek the acquisition of or merger with, an existing company. The company is headquartered in Cranston, RI.

