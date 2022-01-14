Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Holdings Cut by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,118 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $19,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,663 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,056 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,269 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,162,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $38,246,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $50.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

