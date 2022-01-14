Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in a research note released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FITB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,476,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,752. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $50.16.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,430,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,888,000 after buying an additional 956,372 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,842,000 after buying an additional 1,884,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,679,000 after buying an additional 1,063,103 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after buying an additional 2,719,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,785,000 after buying an additional 1,239,269 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

