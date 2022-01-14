Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Filo Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 target price on Filo Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, upped their target price on Filo Mining from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.32.

Shares of Filo Mining stock opened at C$8.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$11.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.99, for a total value of C$102,587.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,455,696.97.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

