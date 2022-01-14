Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, an increase of 433.6% from the December 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 26.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

FOA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. 4,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44. Finance Of America Companies has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Finance Of America Companies will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.05.

In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $6,200,934.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 99.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 301.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the third quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 326.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the third quarter valued at $58,000.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

