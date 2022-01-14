Financial Analysis: SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) versus Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL)

Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) and SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Lion Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of SEI Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Lion Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of SEI Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lion Group and SEI Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Group $10.23 million 4.83 -$3.35 million N/A N/A SEI Investments $1.68 billion 5.23 $447.29 million $3.65 17.29

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lion Group and SEI Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SEI Investments 0 4 1 0 2.20

SEI Investments has a consensus target price of $70.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.11%. Given SEI Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SEI Investments is more favorable than Lion Group.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Group and SEI Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Group N/A N/A N/A SEI Investments 28.34% 29.24% 24.38%

Volatility and Risk

Lion Group has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEI Investments has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SEI Investments beats Lion Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion Group

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients. It also provides total return swap (TRS) services, which include A-shares and Hong Kong stock basket-linked TRS. Lion Group Holding Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Grandshores Technology Group Limited. The company is headquartered in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co. engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide. The Investment Advisors segment provides investment management and investment processing platforms to affluent investors through a network of independent registered investment advisors, financial planners and other investment professionals. The Institutional Investors segment provides investment management and administrative outsourcing platforms to retirement plan sponsors, healthcare systems and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The Investment Managers segment provides investment operations outsourcing platforms to fund companies, banking institutions and both traditional and non-traditional investment managers worldwide. The Investments in New Businesses segment focuses on the provis

