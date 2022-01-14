Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,296,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 61,910,816 shares.The stock last traded at $40.46 and had previously closed at $41.26.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,788,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,267,025,000 after buying an additional 2,856,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,748,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,679,426,000 after buying an additional 2,433,122 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,324,809,000 after buying an additional 17,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,165,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,934,000 after buying an additional 10,974,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,256,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,255,000 after buying an additional 10,556,042 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

