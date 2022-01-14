FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) Trading Down 0.8%

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 38,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

