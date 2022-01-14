FIO Protocol Market Cap Tops $66.44 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC on exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $66.44 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000830 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002999 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005270 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 803,471,273 coins and its circulating supply is 467,888,558 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

