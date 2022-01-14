First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 374.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,007. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $129.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.94 and its 200 day moving average is $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.95 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.22.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

