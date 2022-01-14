First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $160,000 Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 232,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,751,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

VV opened at $214.52 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.27 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.32.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

