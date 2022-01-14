First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $171,000 Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 332,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 113,213 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 109.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 29.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 13.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,898,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,208,000 after buying an additional 51,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Air Lease stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

