First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 2,552.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the second quarter worth approximately $31,229,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 213.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 62.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.6% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 31,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 28.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YNDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $54.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.14. Yandex has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

