First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 382 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 626.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $481.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.96. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.15.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

