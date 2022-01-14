First Horizon Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,925,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,422,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,581,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,188,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,312,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

IMCG opened at $67.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average of $71.51. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $76.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.