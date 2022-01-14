First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $733.46 Million

Brokerages forecast that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will report $733.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $741.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $727.39 million. First Horizon reported sales of $810.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 64,116 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 201,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 57,099 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 92,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $18.63. 404,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,440,182. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.41. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

