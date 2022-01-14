First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $733.46 Million

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will report $733.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $741.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $727.39 million. First Horizon reported sales of $810.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 64,116 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 201,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 57,099 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 92,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $18.63. 404,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,440,182. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.41. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.