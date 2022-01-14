First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on FR shares. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,097 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,444.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,379,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,094 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,366 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 100.2% during the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,330,000 after purchasing an additional 597,230 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FR stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.25. The stock had a trading volume of 107,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,134. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

