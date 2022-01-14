First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.00. The stock traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 31658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 2.10.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 8.57%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

